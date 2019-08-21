Sports Bras Are Taking Over Women’s Lingerie Collections

Sports bras are winning the lingerie race.

Somewhere between the casualization of American fashion and the desire for comfort, sports bras have become one of the preferred bra options. In fact, in the roughly $12 billion to $13 billion North American intimates apparel market, the most growth in the last three years has been in sports bras and shapewear, according to the NPD Group.

That could explain the rise of shapewear brands, including Commando and Kim Kardashian’s new shapewear line, along with the surge in popularity of things like bodysuits. Among the sports bra category, sales in the U.S. rose 6 percent for the 12 months ending May 2019, according to the NPD Group’s Consumer Tracking Service.

The research firm also found that Millennials alone⁠ — the cohort that currently captures the biggest chunk of the women’s intimates apparel market⁠ — spent about a third of their bra budgets on sports bras in 2018. Those numbers are expected to grow as Millennials and the generation behind them continue to age, spend more money and seek comfort. But it’s not just young people that want to feel unencumbered.

