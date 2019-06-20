Spotlighting Vintage Denim: Elleti Group Unveils Museum, Opens Archive

SAN BONIFACIO, Verona — Around 100 rare pieces of vintage denim were showcased inside a minimal space adjacent to the premises of garment-maker and laundry company Elleti Group in San Bonifacio, a small town on the outskirts of Verona.

On Wednesday night, the company founded in 1982 unveiled M.O.D.E., or Museum of Denim Elleti Group, gathering a range of denim industry heavyweights to celebrate the opening.

Dating as far back as the mid-18th century, denim garments on show were distressed, worn-out and damaged while retaining their silhouettes and bearing the signs of time, as well as the history of their wearer. For instance, a Forties baggy style was splashed with the “PW” lettering, which stood for “prisoner of war,” as the pants once belonged to a World War II prisoner.

In addition to a number of styles from Levi’s, Lee and Wrangler, which make up the majority of Elleti Group’s collection, smaller brands — some of which are no longer in business — were also represented. They include Los Angeles’ Stronghold, J.C. Penney-owned Big Mac, San Francisco-based Boss of the Road, as well as Japanese firms.

“The museum is a tribute to jeans through a hundred garments we collected over the years with the

