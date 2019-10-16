Spring 2020 Trend: Waist Not

One school of fashion says that most women want clothes with a waist. Another school prefers to let loose, literally. That school made multiple compelling arguments for spring, as designers ruminated on new ways to deliver unfettered volume, for day and evening. Alluring looks ranged from oversize T-shirts to elaborate layerings.
