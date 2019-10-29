Stella McCartney: Environmental Crusader



Fashion is about change. Once upon a time, that observation referred to sartorial vicissitudes of silhouette, palette, fabrics. These days, it encompasses much more. Exhibit A: Stella McCartney, WWD’s 2019 Corporate Citizen honoree.

Today, McCartney is universally lauded as the high priestess of ethical fashion, recognized for her passionate rejection of all animal products and her brand’s increasingly sophisticated efforts toward sustainability. While she has always been open to sharing information and practices, as of July, McCartney has an official responsibility beyond her brand, as special adviser on sustainability to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault.

That’s quite an acknowledgment by Arnault of McCartney’s industry stature, and not something the designer takes lightly. “For Monsieur Arnault to turn to me as a woman in the industry for advice and solutions, I take as a huge honor and I think is a very historic moment. The point is at Stella McCartney, I’m here to provide solutions,” she said. She partnered with LVMH earlier this year, after last year buying back the stake of her company then held by Kering.

Over the past few years, most of fashion’s power players have acknowledged that many of its sourcing and manufacturing processes

