Stephen Jones Marks 40 Years With a Show at His Covent Garden Shop

AHEAD OF HIS TIME: This is Stephen Jones’ 40th anniversary year and he’s only just begun to party. The prolific milliner who’s most certainly become one of Eurostar’s most valued customers, given the number of trips he makes to Paris, held a cocktail party at his Covent Garden shop and atelier to showcase some of his favorite works.

His exhibition was called “It’s About Time,” and Jones dedicated different parts of the store to the major collaborations he’s undertaken over the decades, including Claude Montana and John Galliano for Dior and his own early works for the likes of Boy George and Spandau Ballet.

On display as a delicate, new romantic tricorn hat; a turban with a dramatic swoosh of fabric cascading from the top and a sculptural beret with a rope tie at the side. “These were never big hats for parading at Ascot,” said Jones between sips of Champagne. “They were small because my customers needed to be able to dance in them.”

Princess Julia, Stephen Jones and Virginia Bates attend the Stephen Jones Millinery presentation during London Fashion Week.

Indeed, his first shop was on nearby Endell Street, right near the famous Blitz Club in Covent Garden, so Ascot-style hats were not

