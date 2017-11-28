‘Stop the Waste,’ Says Stella McCartney, Ellen MacArthur Foundation in Report

LONDON — The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is looking to forge a new, circular textiles economy — with a little help from Stella McCartney.

“The clothing industry generates $1.3 trillion in revenue and employs 300 million people across the world. It’s also one of the most wasteful and polluting industries and is such an archetypical example of our current wasteful ‘take-make-dispose’ model,” said Ellen MacArthur, whose foundation launched a report Tuesday called “A new textiles economy: Redesigning fashion’s future.”

The report is a call to action for the fashion industry to create a cycle where garments are created differently and are recycled more frequently.

“The fact that an estimated $500 billion value is lost every year due to clothing that’s barely worn before being disposed of and rarely recycled presents businesses and society with a great opportunity,” MacArthur added.

Launched in 2010, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has worked toward creating a

circular economy across sectors. Its Circular Fibres Initiative in particular is aimed at getting the fashion industry to create a more efficient economy around textiles.

According to the report, the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is wasted every second, while less than one percent of clothing is remade into new garments. If there are

