Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Street Signs: Looking for Rare Supreme Merch? The Collection in London Has the Answer 

Street Signs: Looking for Rare Supreme Merch? The Collection in London Has the Answer 

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 3 mins ago

LONDON — Supreme has drawn yet another crowd, and this time it’s outside The Collection, a gallery-style store in Soho that stocks rare and limited-edition streetwear. The store, which is located two blocks from Supreme on Brewer Street, might still be under construction, but that didn’t stop shoppers from forming a line outside when the doors opened on Saturday.
By the end of the weekend, The Collection was already getting repeat customers.
Cofounder Hadley Metcalf, an avid Supreme collector, has been in the reselling business for years. As a result, he’s been able to set up a supply chain that gets him access to extremely rare and hard-to-find Supreme items.
“We’ve partnered with pretty much every collector in the U.K. at the moment, and we are pretty confident that we have the world’s biggest range of limited-edition goods for sale. Everything we have is most likely sold out in a retail store,” Metcalf said.
Metcalf and his cofounder Maomao Sun said their focus is to educate customers, and give them access to the streetwear market via merchandise, a variety of price points and exhibition-style displays.
“You can come in and buy the cheapest thing, Supreme stickers, that are 10 pounds or you can buy a

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.