Street Signs: Looking for Rare Supreme Merch? The Collection in London Has the Answer 

LONDON — Supreme has drawn yet another crowd, and this time it’s outside The Collection, a gallery-style store in Soho that stocks rare and limited-edition streetwear. The store, which is located two blocks from Supreme on Brewer Street, might still be under construction, but that didn’t stop shoppers from forming a line outside when the doors opened on Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, The Collection was already getting repeat customers.

Cofounder Hadley Metcalf, an avid Supreme collector, has been in the reselling business for years. As a result, he’s been able to set up a supply chain that gets him access to extremely rare and hard-to-find Supreme items.

“We’ve partnered with pretty much every collector in the U.K. at the moment, and we are pretty confident that we have the world’s biggest range of limited-edition goods for sale. Everything we have is most likely sold out in a retail store,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf and his cofounder Maomao Sun said their focus is to educate customers, and give them access to the streetwear market via merchandise, a variety of price points and exhibition-style displays.

“You can come in and buy the cheapest thing, Supreme stickers, that are 10 pounds or you can buy a

