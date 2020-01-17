Breaking News
Stripes, Spectacles and Special Agents: Paul Smith's Work Outside Fashion

Globe-Trotter
“There’s not so much you can do to the actual case because it’s so perfect,” Paul Smith said when the collaboration with the British suitcase manufacturer Globe-Trotter was unveiled in 2018. The collection was created as a limited edition of 120 cases to mark Globe-Trotter’s 120th anniversary. Each one was individually numbered and hand-signed by Smith, and featured his playful use of color and signature stripe details. Made in Hertfordshire, England, each case took more than 10 days to complete. “They’re handcrafted, not mass-produced,” Smith said. “In fact, lots of the elements are still manufactured by eye, which is amazing.”
New Balance
Smith teamed with New Balance in 2018 as an homage to the sportswear brand’s British manufacturing heritage. For decades it has been located in the Cumbrian town of Flimby. The capsule collection of trainers and soccer boots all featured his signature vertical striped motif. The men’s trainer was released in black leather and the women’s in white, both reworkings of New Balance’s classic 576 style, and done in limited editions. Rounding out the collection were three hand-stitched leather soccer balls.

An image from Cutler and Gross x Paul Smith’s campaign. 
Courtesy

Cutler and Gross
Smith and the British eyewear brand Cutler and Gross unveiled

