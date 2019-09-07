Swarovski Taps Raúl de Nieves, Martine Gutierrez For Art Book

Swarovski is taking New York Fashion Week as an opportunity to launch the latest edition of its coffee book franchise, Book of Dreams.

The biannual publication will carry an art theme this year, and Swarovski has linked with Vice Media-owned Garage Magazine to lend its perspective.

The magazine’s editors chose three artists to reenvision Swarovski crystals for the tome, including Mickalene Thomas, Martine Gutierrez and Raúl de Nieves. Each created new works incorporating Swarovski crystals that were photographed for the book.

Together with Swarovski’s executive board member Markus Langes-Swarovski and creative director Giovanna Engelbert, the participating artists will celebrate Book of Dreams’ release on Sept. 7 with a cocktail party where their works will be displayed.

Langes-Swarovski said of the project in a statement: “As a brand with a history spanning more than 124 years, Swarovski has the foundation — and the privilege — to engage with different sets of creators that can push the boundaries of the brand. Each volume of Book of Dreams is another opportunity to do this and each issue leads to something beautiful and exceptional for us to share.”

