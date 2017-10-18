Breaking News
Swarovski to Open Holiday Pop-up in Chelsea Market in New York

CRYSTAL POP-UP: Swarovski will open the #crystalsfromSwarovski pop-up shop from Dec. 4 through Dec. 10 at the Chelsea Market in New York.
A curated array of holiday jewelry, accessories, decor, lighting and tech, adorned with Swarovski crystals, will be available from a host of designers. Brands will include Alex and Ani, Beachwaver, Capezio, Caroline Néron, Coach Watches, Crystamas, Hickies, Inge Christopher, Jimmy Crystal New York, Judith Leiber Couture, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Oscar de la Renta, Senhoa, S’well, St. John, Tord Boontje for Swarovski and Zac Zac Posen.
“We are excited to showcase our creative partners and their sparkling designs with Swarovski crystals in a new context,” said Alexander Wellhoefer, senior vice president of Swarovski North America. “The retail concept in the heart of New York provides the platform to do just that. The pop-up will be a premier holiday shopping destination featuring a curated selection of exclusive and unique gifts by extraordinary brands and talent.”
Some of the items, including Alex and Ani bracelets, Inge Christopher clutches and S’well bottles, include a donation of a percentage of proceeds or purchase price going to nonprofit or charity organizations.
Swarovski will host a series of activations at the pop-up throughout the week.

