Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Sweaty Betty Grows Ski Business With Aspen Store

Sweaty Betty Grows Ski Business With Aspen Store

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 16 mins ago

HEADING FOR THE SLOPES: British ath-leisure apparel brand Sweaty Betty is continuing to expand its retail footprint in the U.S. The London-based firm, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year, has opened its first boutique in Aspen. The store, which opens today, will be dedicated to all things après ski, a category that has shown marked growth in recent years.
Skiwear accounted for 35 percent of  the company’s sales in winter 2016, when they sold 30,000 pieces from their base layer line alone. 
“Having skied for more than 30 years, Aspen has always been a dream location of mine for Sweaty Betty,” said Tamara Hill-Norton, founder and creative director of the brand. “With some of the best slopes and après ski in the world, it’s the perfect place for our new seasonal shop to open.”
The Aspen store, which offers apparel and accessories starting at $30 for technical ski socks up to $730 for an all-in-one ski suit, is Sweaty Betty’s third major retail opening this fall, including a London flagship and a boutique in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood. Sweaty Betty has 14 stores across the U.S. and 48 in the U.K.
 
 

The exterior of Sweaty Betty’s new Aspen store. 

 

Inside Sweaty Betty’s new Aspen boutique. 

Union Jack motifs

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.