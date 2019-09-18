Breaking News
Swerving the Runway: Not Every Brand Needs a Splashy Show to Succeed

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

LONDON — Who needs the runway when there’s the digital screen, the salon, showroom, shop floor — or a cup of tea and a chat?
Brands such as Duro Olowu, Markus Lupfer, Goat, Needle & Thread, Bella Freud, Rixo and Giuliva Heritage certainly don’t need to walk the catwalk, and neither do scores of others, in London — and other fashion cities worldwide.
In an industry where the noise has become deafening, where sustainability is top-of-mind, and communing with the end-consumer has become second nature for so many designers, the runway — with a few exceptions — can look out of date, expensive, bad for the environment – and just wrong.
During London Fashion Week, which wrapped on Tuesday, protesters from Extinction Rebellion turned up the heat outside Victoria Beckham’s show and outside the official British Fashion Council venue.
The protesters, who want to put an end to fashion production and consumption, chanted their slogans — and pleaded peacefully with showgoers to quit shopping. They held up placards that said: “Repair, re-wear, rebel,” and “Enough is enough. Fashion = Ecocide.”
Early Tuesday, during a lively debate on the sustainability of fast fashion at the Royal Danish Embassy here, Judith Watt, the fashion historian and journalism

