Talking About Giorgio

Bernard Arnault: “Very few are those who are as gifted and as successful as designers and as company builders. Giorgio Armani belongs to these very happy few. I’ve always regarded very highly what he achieved over the last 50 years, and still admire today his unique sense of elegance, based on the simplicity of lines and silhouettes. Across all his collections, there is a constant mark of his very sharp eye and his truly elevated mind.”

Ralph Lauren: “His very name speaks of an iconic style that is at once recognizable around the world. It is about a kind of effortless sophistication that always seems perfectly of the moment defined by a style that has ease and modernity. And then there is the man himself who continues to inspire us with the passion he gives both his work and his life. Congratulations, Giorgio, on this well-deserved honor.”

Valentino: “I have enormous respect for Giorgio’s tenacity and his courage in offering his vision without letting himself be influenced by a newspaper article, a new movement, manifestos or slogans…pure vision of a very elegant and finely proportioned woman! Congratulations.”

Cate Blanchett: “Mr Armani is across every single aspect of the Armani universe; I think that’s

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story