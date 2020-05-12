Tanya Taylor Teams With Summersalt for Limited-edition Swim Collection

Tanya Taylor has teamed with Summersalt, a direct-to-consumer apparel brand, to launch Summersalt x Tanya Taylor swimwear today.

This is Summersalt’s first designer collaboration.

The limited-edition Brushstroke Collection of swimwear blends Taylor’s signature hand-painted prints with the classic shapes of Summersalt’s size-inclusive suits.

Taylor’s spring 2020 collection inspired the brand’s first swimwear collection. The offering, which is for one season, will be sold on Summersalt.com and Tanyataylor.com.

The Brushstroke Collection is being introduced with six styles, including five swimwear pieces and a wrap skirt, and features details such as bows and belts. Retail prices range from $60 for a bikini bottom to $125 for a one-piece swimsuit and the wrap skirt.

Among the styles are the wrap-one piece, which will retail for $125; the tie backflip for $125, the tie marina bikini top for $65 and the high-leg, high-rise bottom for $60. A wrap skirt is $125. Some of the swimsuits range from sizes 2-22, while others go from 2-14 and 2-12. The wrap skirt is offered in sizes XS to 2X.

Summersalt works with premium recycled materials to make its swimsuits. The brand uses recycled fishing nets in the yarn to create a sustainable fabric with five times the stretch of a regular swimsuit.

Lori Coulter, co-founder

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story