Tanya Taylor Unsubscribes From NYFW, Launches Digital Series Instead

Will YouTube videos replace fashion week presentations?

Tanya Taylor launched this morning a six-part video series on Instagram and YouTube. The series stars Michelle Buteau, Gillian Jacobs, Sasheer Zamata, Zosia Mamet and Jane Krakowski acting out various “Fashun Week” scenarios while modeling the brand’s fall 2020 collection. It’s no different from an ad campaign, except the series is Tanya Taylor’s sole New York Fashion Week initiative. For the first time, the brand will not host an in-person fashion week event this season.

“Tanya appreciated showcasing her newest collections during NYFW, but after returning to the calendar for spring 2020, she realized that her customers weren’t able to fully participate in the experience in the same way that industry insiders were,” wrote a representative for the brand via e-mail. “As a result, the brand challenged itself to think of a new way to engage both the fashion community and its consumer audience at the same time.”

Since hiring Derek Blasberg as head of its fashion and beauty division, YouTube has been flexing its fashion muscle. It hosted creators James Charles, Liza Koshy and Lilly Singh at last year’s Met Gala. During the spring season, Blasberg filmed a handful of videos with various creators, for

