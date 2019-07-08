Breaking News
Target’s Latest Jockey Collection Looks to Cash in on Millennial Shoppers

Target Corp.’s new Jockey collection is starting off with Millennials in mind. 
The big-box retailer has been touting its latest Jockey exclusive online for the last few weeks. But starting Sunday, consumers gained access to Jockey Generation at Target.com. And they’ll see it in about 1,800 Target stores nationwide starting next week. 
The collection covers men’s, women’s and children’s intimates with underwear, bralettes, T-shirts, socks and sleepwear. It replaces the current Jockey-Target collection, JKY by Jockey, which has been available at the retailer for about 10 years. 
Mark Fedyk, president and chief operating officer of Jockey International, said Jockey Generation is an evolution of brand’s decade-long relationship with Target and was made for the whole Millennial family, with matching parent and children’s “mini-me” options available in the collection.  
“When you consider the various partners that we do business with, it’s quite clear to us that this 25- to 39-year-old, older Millennial, now forming families, is really part of Target’s core consumer,” Fedyk told WWD. “The Millennial audience has a great deal of buying power. And there’s a rich population⁠ — rich meaning large, not wealthy⁠ — of this older Millennial that’s currently shopping at Target. We think that’s a real important and relevant place

