Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Taylor Swift To Headline Alibaba’s Singles’ Day Countdown

Taylor Swift To Headline Alibaba’s Singles’ Day Countdown

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

TAYLOR MADE–This year’s Alibaba’s Singles’ Day countdown gala will be headlined by the singer Taylor Swift, the tech giant has announced, and will once again be held at Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena.
The annual live-broadcasted event is always a packed occasion that attracts a lineup of international and local celebrities. Singers from across the Asia region will also be joining Swift on the stage including EXO boy band member Lay Zhang, along with performers such as G.E.M., Hua Chenyu, Kana Hanazawa, Ju Jingyi, Li Ronghao, Luo Yunxi, Jackson Yee, and Jason Zhang.
In the past, Alibaba has invited Pharrell Williams, who penned a much-panned ode to Jack Ma especially for Singles’ Day, and Miranda Kerr who showed off her singing skills, as well as sports stars such as David Beckham, Maria Sharapova and Kobe Bryant.
While pre-sales for the world’s biggest shopping festival have already started, the show is designed to help consumers stay up and keep entertained until midnight, when the shopping event officially kicks off.
This year’s event will be the eleventh 11/11 festival held. Around 200,000 brands are participating and one million new products on offer.
Alibaba said it expects over 500 million users are expected to participate, about 100 million more than

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.