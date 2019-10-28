Taylor Swift To Headline Alibaba’s Singles’ Day Countdown

TAYLOR MADE–This year’s Alibaba’s Singles’ Day countdown gala will be headlined by the singer Taylor Swift, the tech giant has announced, and will once again be held at Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena.

The annual live-broadcasted event is always a packed occasion that attracts a lineup of international and local celebrities. Singers from across the Asia region will also be joining Swift on the stage including EXO boy band member Lay Zhang, along with performers such as G.E.M., Hua Chenyu, Kana Hanazawa, Ju Jingyi, Li Ronghao, Luo Yunxi, Jackson Yee, and Jason Zhang.

In the past, Alibaba has invited Pharrell Williams, who penned a much-panned ode to Jack Ma especially for Singles’ Day, and Miranda Kerr who showed off her singing skills, as well as sports stars such as David Beckham, Maria Sharapova and Kobe Bryant.

While pre-sales for the world’s biggest shopping festival have already started, the show is designed to help consumers stay up and keep entertained until midnight, when the shopping event officially kicks off.

This year’s event will be the eleventh 11/11 festival held. Around 200,000 brands are participating and one million new products on offer.

Alibaba said it expects over 500 million users are expected to participate, about 100 million more than

