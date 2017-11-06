Telfar Clemens of Telfar won this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. The runners up were Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem Eyewear and Becca McCharen-Tran of Chromat. The winners were announced at gala dinner at The Weylin in Brooklyn following a conversation between Vogue’s Hamish Bowles and Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Check back for complete coverage from Monday night’s event.
Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.
Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)
- Telfar Clemens of Telfar Wins 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund - November 6, 2017
- Sharen Turney Joins DK Retail - November 6, 2017
- Gerard Darel to Open U.S. Boutiques in New York, Los Angeles - November 6, 2017