Telfar Clemens of Telfar Wins 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Telfar Clemens of Telfar won this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. The runners up were Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem Eyewear and Becca McCharen-Tran of Chromat. The winners were announced at gala dinner at The Weylin in Brooklyn following a conversation between Vogue’s Hamish Bowles and Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri.

