Telfar Clemens Teases First Paris Show with Brooklyn Film Screening

Designer Telfar Clemens gathered a cool crowd to 99 Scott in East Williamsburg on Friday night for a taste of what he will present at his runway show opening Paris Fashion Week Sept. 24.

Guests got their first glimpse of the designer’s new collection in a six-minute clip of a film scripted by “Slave Play” writer Jeremy O. Harris and artist Juliana Huxtable that will be shown in Paris as part of the show.

“Are you a citizen of united communities?” was one of question posed in the dialogue as characters walked through airport security, or stood on buoys in open water with the Manhattan skyline behind them.

“I think one guy fell in,” said model Aheem Sosa, watching himself on screen, and stealing a few photos (guests were told not to take photos to keep things under wraps until Paris.) “The way he portrays black people is unique,” Sosa said of what he likes about Clemens. “…You don’t have to be a black gay man or a black straight man you can just be yourself.”

Clothes spotted amidst the on-screen action? Utility pieces, thigh-hole track pants and Budweiser silk print shirts alongside Telfar’s new jewelry range that plays on his initials “TC,” and

