The Biggest Fashion News of the Decade

Designer shake-ups, iconic runway moments and eyebrow-raising controversy.

These are just some of the biggest fashion news stories that made headlines in the 2010s, igniting major change in the industry and producing memorable moments that have stuck in the cultural lexicon to this day.

The decade saw the loss of a number of the industry’s most acclaimed and adored designers, including Alexander McQueen, Oscar de la Renta, Kate Spade and Karl Lagerfeld, to name a few.

Seemingly every major designer house experienced significant change throughout the decade, from fashion designers like Raf Simons, Hedi Slimane and Stefano Pilati hopping between brands to logo redesigns at Celine and Saint Laurent.

As the decade is now coming to a close, WWD looks back at the biggest fashion news during the 2010s, broken down for each year.

2010: Alexander McQueen’s Shocking Death, New York Fashion Week’s Big Move

Alexander McQueen in 2003.

The fashion world was in shock over the sad news of Alexander McQueen’s suicide at the age of 40. McQueen was one of the most acclaimed fashion designers of his generation, gaining international recognition after his highly controversial Highland Rape collection in 1995. He was later succeeded by his head

