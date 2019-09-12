Breaking News
Home / Fashion / The Biggest Moments From NYFW Spring 2020

The Biggest Moments From NYFW Spring 2020

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 17 mins ago

A Cheetos-themed fashion show, head-to-toe blue glitter and a subway station-turned-runway.
These were just some of the biggest moments from the New York Fashion Week spring 2020 season. There was a newfound surge of energy on the New York runways, thanks in large part to many emerging fashion designers, including Christopher John Rogers and Tomo Koizumi, who hosted some of the most buzzed about shows of the season.
Read More: The Best Social Media Moments from NYFW 
Other established designers changed things up with their runway shows, including Tom Ford, who staged his show at a subway station, and Tommy Hilfiger, who presented his second collaboration with Zendaya at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem.
From the runways of Marc Jacobs and Chromat to Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber’s twinning moment, here are the biggest highlights of New York Fashion Week spring 2020.
1. Cheetos Hosts Its First Fashion Show

“Caught Snacking Nails” from the Cheetos pop-up shop. 

Is flaming orange the color of spring 2020? Cheetos sure hopes so. The snack brand kicked off fashion week with its House of Flamin’ Haute fashion show with 21 looks inspired by the snack itself. The show enlisted various fashion influencers, including @luanna, @thenavarose and @hungryhipsters, among others, to

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.