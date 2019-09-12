The Biggest Moments From NYFW Spring 2020

A Cheetos-themed fashion show, head-to-toe blue glitter and a subway station-turned-runway.

These were just some of the biggest moments from the New York Fashion Week spring 2020 season. There was a newfound surge of energy on the New York runways, thanks in large part to many emerging fashion designers, including Christopher John Rogers and Tomo Koizumi, who hosted some of the most buzzed about shows of the season.

Other established designers changed things up with their runway shows, including Tom Ford, who staged his show at a subway station, and Tommy Hilfiger, who presented his second collaboration with Zendaya at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem.

From the runways of Marc Jacobs and Chromat to Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber’s twinning moment, here are the biggest highlights of New York Fashion Week spring 2020.

1. Cheetos Hosts Its First Fashion Show

“Caught Snacking Nails” from the Cheetos pop-up shop.

Is flaming orange the color of spring 2020? Cheetos sure hopes so. The snack brand kicked off fashion week with its House of Flamin’ Haute fashion show with 21 looks inspired by the snack itself. The show enlisted various fashion influencers, including @luanna, @thenavarose and @hungryhipsters, among others, to

