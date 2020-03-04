Breaking News
The Farewell Tour: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Return to U.K. for Final Round of Official Visits

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will bid adieu to their royal duties this week with a final series of visits before they officially withdraw as working members of the royal family. Their final tour will run from Thursday, March 5 through Monday, March 9, with all events taking place in London.
It’s not exactly a grueling schedule, with the couple set to undertake one engagement per day. The couple have left their infant son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at home in Canada and there is even speculation — fueled mainly by the bookies — that the couple will announce that Megan is pregnant once again.
Harry, as he wants to be called now, is already in London: Last week, he hosted an eco-friendly travel summit for his Travalyst initiative. A few days later he joined Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir at Abbey Road Studios. They recorded the charity song, “Unbroken.”
On Thursday, Meghan will join him at the Endeavour Fund Awards for wounded soldiers at Mansion House in the City of London. On Friday, Harry will attend the opening of the Silverstone U.K. Experience, a new racing museum, with Lewis Hamilton.
Over the weekend, the couple will be at Royal Albert Hall for

