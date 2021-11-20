The Go-Go’s Belinda Carlisle on Her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fashion Looks

It was a long time coming.

This year, finally, the all-female punk band The Go-Go’s was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The ceremony and concert was in Cleveland at the end of October, with fellow inductees Tina Turner, Foo Fighters and L.L. Cool J present, among others, but it’s just now airing Nov. 20 on HBO Max.

Drew Barrymore introduces The Go-Go’s onstage, calling them “the first band I ever loved,” and donning a towel and face cream as a nod to the 1981 album cover “Beauty and the Beat” to prove it.

Carlisle, known in the early 1980s for her DIY style, wearing impossibly chic garbage bag dresses on stage, for example, turned to her longtime friend, designer Jeannine Braden to dress her.

Braden’s brand Le Superbe struck the perfect balance between punk and polish, with Carlisle wearing several items from the holiday collection, including a jeweled sweater, cosmic-patterned pleated skirt, tulle-and-denim pencil skirt and gold sequin dusted smoking jacket.

Belinda Carlisle wardrobe fitting with Jeannine Braden.“I wanted to be sparkly for the occasion…This was comfortable but it was my taste, and I’ve never worn anything like that on stage. I usually go barefoot,” said Carlisle of the sequin cosmic pleated

