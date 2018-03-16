Breaking News
The Irish Are Coming: Showcase Set for May

There’s an issue with Irish fashion designers — their stories are largely untold.
“Designers across the island of Ireland are producing world-class fashion, yet few people outside the country could name an Irish designer,” said Margaret Molloy, a native of Offaly in rural Ireland, who serves as global chief marketing officer of the Siegel+Gale branding firm and two years ago founded WearingIrish, a platform championing Irish designers.
“There is new and exciting product in Ireland but nobody knows it’s there,” said Don O’Neill, creative director of the Theia fashion brand, who was born in Ballyheigue, a small village in Ireland.
On Friday — the day before St. Patrick’s Day — Molloy and O’Neill were among those participating in a Bank of Ireland panel discussion that focused on the bank’s Startlab incubator. But it was also where Molloy announced the 10 Irish designers who won the “WearingIrish NYC 2018” fashion contest, an event building upon two years of social media campaigns by Molloy and WearingIrish.
It’s a big break for the winners. They’ll be flown to New York City where they’ll be front and center at the WearingIrish NYC Showcase, set for May 15-17 at the Startlab offices at Bank of Ireland, 140 East 45th

