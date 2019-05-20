Breaking News
Home / Fashion / The Outside View: Confusion, Consternation and Concern Around NYFW 

The Outside View: Confusion, Consternation and Concern Around NYFW 

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 32 mins ago

When any major changes are imposed upon a democratic industry, sparks fly. There are multiple questions that need to be asked about the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s seemingly unilateral decision to “truncate” the show calendar without warning. What is the endgame? What problems are being addressed and what issues are they attempting to solve by virtue of these changes? It seems there is serious confusion in that area. Too many “show-goers” complaining about the length of NYFW? Falling attendance by international press and retailers? Mediocrity on the runways? Lack of global relevance and interest? There are multiple competing perspectives. Many of the people in the industry who I’ve spoken with share the same uncertainty regarding the new mandate. The fashion calendars are already difficult enough for us to navigate. How will this division between the closely curated “official” shows (does official mean sanctioned and chosen by CFDA?) and the off-calendar shows help us? Will off-calendar translate to “I can skip these” to buyers, press and influencers’?
If an industry, and fashion is a big industry, is looking to present a solution to a problem, it should clearly delineate the issues first, study them in depth, consider the impact on

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.