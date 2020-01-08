The Reemergence of Brands Made in L.A.

With a renewed focus on sustainability, local manufacturing is becoming a priority for fashion once again, and Los Angeles looks to be at the center of the boom.

Dozens of brands have cropped up in the state over just the last two years, nearly all of them proudly exclaiming “Made in L.A.” Although generally lacking the fashion forward ethos of brands coming out of the European fashion capitals like France and Milan and the still emerging Copenhagen, a new L.A.-based and made label seems to launch every month.

Brands like Cherry, Rezek Studio, Calle Del Mar, Pretties, Gil Rodriguez, Lykke Wulf, Feel Denim and Roxana Salehoun (only the last two being denim and swim, respectively) have launched since 2017. They’re coming off the popularity by varied L.A.-made brands Reformation, The Elder Statesman, Eve Denim, Cotton Citizen and Clare V., among a few others. All of these brands helped shift decades of perception that L.A. was home to mass produced T-shirts, denim and the odd boutique swimwear line.

There is still denim and swim coming out of L.A., but many new brands offer a casual sportswear type of look and often vintage-inspired styles. And lines are pushing where they’re made as a real selling

