The Smallest Royal, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Christened in Private

LONDON – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept the British public – and royal watchers around the world – guessing about the names of their second son’s godparents. Defying royal tradition, the couple refused to name the godparents of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was christened Saturday morning at Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle in an under-the-radar ceremony.

Later in the day, the Sussexes released two pictures, a black-and-white image of themselves holding Archie, and an official color portrait with immediate family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother. The images were shot by Chris Allerton.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a cream Dior Couture dress with matching hat and Cartier earrings, while the Duchess of Cambridge was in a coral Stella McCartney dress with a pussy bow and pleats at the front.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with with the Rose Garden in the background in Windsor.

CHRIS ALLERTON/Courtesy



Also in the official photo are the late Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were not in attendance due

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story