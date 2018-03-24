The Standard High Line Brings ‘Parkland 17’ Installation to New York for ‘March for Our Lives’

The Standard, High Line is supporting the March for Our Lives this weekend with the unveiling of Parkland 17, a commemorative exhibition and call to action curated by artist Calyann Barnett, done with the support of Dwayne Wade. The installation, which was most recently on display at Wynwood Art Walk in Miami on March 10 for a 17-hour residence, is comprised of 17 desks.

Taking place on Saturday, the installation will also feature a live mural painting of the phrase “we demand change” by artist Manuel Oliver. The hotel will also have open a call to action center, their ‘ring your rep’ phone booths, where people can phone representatives of Congress regarding gun control.

“The Standard originally became involved when Dwayne Wade approached us while he was working on the Parkland 17 installation for the Wynwood Art Walk. He wanted the installation to commemorate the lives lost, but also offer a call to action, and instinctively recruited the help of our Ring Your Rep phone booth from The Standard Spa, Miami Beach,” said Landis Smithers, chief creative officer of Standard International. “With the March for Our Lives imminent, it felt only right to bring Parkland 17 to our space in New

