Breaking News
Home / Fashion / The Standard High Line Brings ‘Parkland 17’ Installation to New York for ‘March for Our Lives’

The Standard High Line Brings ‘Parkland 17’ Installation to New York for ‘March for Our Lives’

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

The Standard, High Line is supporting the March for Our Lives this weekend with the unveiling of Parkland 17, a commemorative exhibition and call to action curated by artist Calyann Barnett, done with the support of Dwayne Wade. The installation, which was most recently on display at Wynwood Art Walk in Miami on March 10 for a 17-hour residence, is comprised of 17 desks.
Taking place on Saturday, the installation will also feature a live mural painting of the phrase “we demand change” by artist Manuel Oliver. The hotel will also have open a call to action center, their ‘ring your rep’ phone booths, where people can phone representatives of Congress regarding gun control.
“The Standard originally became involved when Dwayne Wade approached us while he was working on the Parkland 17 installation for the Wynwood Art Walk. He wanted the installation to commemorate the lives lost, but also offer a call to action, and instinctively recruited the help of our Ring Your Rep phone booth from The Standard Spa, Miami Beach,” said Landis Smithers, chief creative officer of Standard International. “With the March for Our Lives imminent, it felt only right to bring Parkland 17 to our space in New

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.