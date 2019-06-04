The Story Behind the Ruby Tiara Queen Elizabeth II Wore to Meet President Trump

While First Lady Melania Trump is no stranger to making headlines for her sartorial choices, another head of state stole the spotlight during her first official trip to the U.K. with President Trump — and it’s none other than Queen Elizabeth II.

All eyes were on the monarch during Monday’s state dinner at Buckingham Palace — specifically, on her choice of jewelry for the evening. The queen wore a Burmese ruby and diamond tiara, made by the House of Garrard, which she commissioned in 1973. The rubies were a wedding gift to the queen from the people of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) for her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947. The gems are extremely rare, and were banned in the U.S. starting in the early aughts as part of President George W. Bush’s continued sanctions on Myanmar for its military regime. In 2016, President Obama lifted these sanctions and the subsequent ban on the rubies.

According to Garrard, the 96 rubies featured in the tiara have a symbolic meaning, as in Burmese culture rubies are said to protect against evil and illnesses. The queen also wore matching earrings and a necklace featuring the rubies. While Buckingham Palace hasn’t released a statement

