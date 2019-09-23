The Surprising Color Combination That Ruled the Emmys 2019 Red Carpet

The biggest 2019 Emmys red carpet fashion trend is a very specific color pairing.

A host of TV’s buzziest actresses descended on the Emmys purple carpet wearing dual-toned pink and red dresses, including Mandy Moore, Taraji P. Henson and Zoe Kazan, among others.

While probably unplanned, each actress put their own spin on the color pairing. Moore, who’s nominated for her first Emmy Award, gave a nod to old Hollywood glamour with her Brandon Maxwell dress, which included an off-the-shoulder, silk top with billowy sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Mandy Moore

Moore was seemingly twinning with her “This Is Us” co-star, Susan Kelechi Watson, who wore a Christian Siriano form-fitting red dress detailed with voluminous, off-the-shoulder silk sleeves.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Kazan, for another, opted for a more unconventional look with a black dress that was accented with pink and red dramatic draping.

Zoe Kazan

Other actresses, like Marisa Tomei in a one-shoulder gown and Taraji P. Henson in a goddess-like Vera Wang dress, also got in on the trend.

Marisa Tomei

Taraji P. Henson

