The Surprising Color Combination That Ruled the Emmys 2019 Red Carpet

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 9 mins ago

The biggest 2019 Emmys red carpet fashion trend is a very specific color pairing.
A host of TV’s buzziest actresses descended on the Emmys purple carpet wearing dual-toned pink and red dresses, including Mandy Moore, Taraji P. Henson and Zoe Kazan, among others.
While probably unplanned, each actress put their own spin on the color pairing. Moore, who’s nominated for her first Emmy Award, gave a nod to old Hollywood glamour with her Brandon Maxwell dress, which included an off-the-shoulder, silk top with billowy sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Mandy Moore 
Courtesy Photo

Moore was seemingly twinning with her “This Is Us” co-star, Susan Kelechi Watson, who wore a Christian Siriano form-fitting red dress detailed with voluminous, off-the-shoulder silk sleeves.

Susan Kelechi Watson 
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kazan, for another, opted for a more unconventional look with a black dress that was accented with pink and red dramatic draping.

Zoe Kazan 
Courtesy Photo

Other actresses, like Marisa Tomei in a one-shoulder gown and Taraji P. Henson in a goddess-like Vera Wang dress, also got in on the trend.

Marisa Tomei 
Courtesy Photo

 

Taraji P. Henson 
Courtesy Photo

Click through the above gallery to see more photos from the 2019 Emmys red carpet.
