Similar to the New York Fashion Week runway season, there was a joyous mood permeating the New York trade shows. The top trends across Coterie, Capsule, Cabana and Woman encapsulated a youthful feminine spirit geared toward summer getaways, and included tie-dye, neon, patchwork, novelty prints, pajama dressing and summer knits, among others.
Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.
Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)
- Iana dos Reis Nunes, 46, Former Public Relations Executive, Dies - September 24, 2019
- The Top Spring 2020 Fashion Trends From the New York Trade Shows - September 24, 2019
- Brands to Watch at Paris Fashion Week - September 24, 2019