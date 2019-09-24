The Top Spring 2020 Fashion Trends From the New York Trade Shows

Similar to the New York Fashion Week runway season, there was a joyous mood permeating the New York trade shows. The top trends across Coterie, Capsule, Cabana and Woman encapsulated a youthful feminine spirit geared toward summer getaways, and included tie-dye, neon, patchwork, novelty prints, pajama dressing and summer knits, among others.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story