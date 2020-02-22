The Valentino Le Blanc Project Unveiled in Milan

COLOR ME WHITE: “The white shirt is the most democratic and most universal, but it can also be the most individual” garment, according to Pier Paolo Piccioli, who unveiled the Valentino Le Blanc project in Milan at the brand’s boutique on Via Montenapoleone during Fashion Week.

For Spring 2020, Piccioli presented a study of the white shirt, proving his sartorial expertise and showing the shirt in several proportions, whether as a dress or a tunic, simple or elaborated. Le Blanc celebrates the ability to make the culture of couture more visible, said the designer.

With Le Blanc, Valentino also offered a customization project for the white shirt.

On the upper floor, a seamstress showed the variations available — from a beautiful white-on-white sequined floral pattern to one’s initials in different fonts.

“There are a couple of things I love – denim, a tuxedo for women, some things that are interesting to reinvent but the white shirt is one of the most interesting. It’s like a white toile,” said Piccioli.

Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, who photographed Valentino’s spring campaign, also attended the cocktail event to launch the project.



Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story