The World According to Elbaz: The Designer Ponders Fashion’s Purpose

LONDON — Alber Elbaz is back in fashion — and like the comeback king Frank Sinatra, he’s doing it his way.

“I didn’t want to just go and work in another company and sing the same song that I sang before. I like old songs, they always make me feel good. But I also like new songs that make me think, as well,” said Elbaz, talking about his plans for AZfashion, a venture with Richemont that he signed last week.

In an interview, he was short on specifics but long on philosophy, talking about why he chose Compagnie Financière Richemont as a partner, what he’s expecting to achieve and how his approach, with help from Richemont’s owner and chairman Johann Rupert, will be a gentle one.

“I’m not into revolution — I’m going to do what I believe is right for the moment. I’m not going to disrupt the industry — it’s not my thing. It’s about resetting and restarting. When you reset, you don’t need to throw your iPad down and break it, you just restart, that’s all. It’s all optimistic, no war, no fight, no revolution. I am giving birth to a new story.”

The Paris-based designer said he hopes to turn

