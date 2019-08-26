Breaking News
Home / Fashion / TheCurvyCon Returns to New York

TheCurvyCon Returns to New York

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

TheCurvyCon is back. 
The three-day celebration of size inclusivity and body positivity returns to New York Sept. 5 to 7 during fashion week. 
The event, now in its fifth year, will include panel discussions, influencers, cocktail parties, workshops on body positivity, a pop-up mall filled with roughly two dozen brands carrying plus-size apparel and even a few fashion shows at Center415 in Manhattan’s Midtown district. 
“The mission is fashion inclusivity as a whole,” TheCurvyCon cofounder Cece Olisa told WWD. “We’re trying to get brands and designers to design for women, specifically who are above a size 14.” 
Olisa cofounded TheCurvyCon in 2015 with friend Chastity Garner Valentine. Both were style influencers who quickly realized the perks of being plus-size influencers⁠ — like free makeup and clothing⁠ — was not what everyday plus-size women experienced. 
“There’s kind of a red-carpet rollout that happens for us as plus influencers,” Olisa explained. “That’s not how we felt as plus women before we were influencers. TheCurvyCon was a way for us to bring that elevated experience in plus-size fashion to the everyday consumer.”
TheCurvyCon, which started as a half-day event, has sold out every year since its inception. Olisa and Valentine are expecting a full house again this year. 
There are

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.