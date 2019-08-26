TheCurvyCon Returns to New York

TheCurvyCon is back.

The three-day celebration of size inclusivity and body positivity returns to New York Sept. 5 to 7 during fashion week.

The event, now in its fifth year, will include panel discussions, influencers, cocktail parties, workshops on body positivity, a pop-up mall filled with roughly two dozen brands carrying plus-size apparel and even a few fashion shows at Center415 in Manhattan’s Midtown district.

“The mission is fashion inclusivity as a whole,” TheCurvyCon cofounder Cece Olisa told WWD. “We’re trying to get brands and designers to design for women, specifically who are above a size 14.”

Olisa cofounded TheCurvyCon in 2015 with friend Chastity Garner Valentine. Both were style influencers who quickly realized the perks of being plus-size influencers⁠ — like free makeup and clothing⁠ — was not what everyday plus-size women experienced.

“There’s kind of a red-carpet rollout that happens for us as plus influencers,” Olisa explained. “That’s not how we felt as plus women before we were influencers. TheCurvyCon was a way for us to bring that elevated experience in plus-size fashion to the everyday consumer.”

TheCurvyCon, which started as a half-day event, has sold out every year since its inception. Olisa and Valentine are expecting a full house again this year.

