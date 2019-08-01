Theia Unveils Couture Collection and Love by Theia at Neiman Marcus

Breaking News
In time for its 10-year anniversary, Theia is launching two new labels: Theia Couture and a more affordable diffusion line called Love by Theia.
The eight styles in the couture line will be sold in 18 Neiman Marcus stores. Theia Couture will be one of three labels — with Teri Jon and Badgley Mischka being the others — that will be housed together starting this month in a new department, according to designer Don O’Neill. The retailer bought approximately 100 units per style, he added.
An unexpected anniversary present arrived via Princess Stephanie’s decision to wear a beaded Theia cocktail gown to her son Louis Ducruet’s wedding to Marie Chevallier in Monaco last weekend. The royal and her stylist Schanel Bakkouche had first scouted out the collection online. The original plan was to collaborate to create something unique, so several dresses were sent to help get the ideas going. As it turned out, a $750 pale yellow primrose dress fit like a glove so the decision began and ended there. “She loved the dress. The only thing she did was shorten it a little bit, because she has fabulous legs and wanted to show them off,” O’Neill said. “It has become quite

