Thorsun Teams With Surf Lodge

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 26 mins ago

George Sotelo has snagged a great summer job.
The founder and designer of Thorsun, a luxury men’s and women’s swimwear brand, has been named the Designer in Residence for the trendy Surf Lodge in Montauk, N.Y.
No, the gig doesn’t mean he’s spending the summer there hanging by the pool, but it does mean he’s designed the uniforms for the staff as well as the upholstery for the outdoor furniture.
Sotelo said he got to know the Surf Lodge team last summer when he did a charity pop-up there for Project Paz, which allowed him to actually sell to customers in person for the first time. “It was successful and super fun,” he said, “and I met a whole new demographic who had never heard of the brand.”
So when Surf Lodge founder Jayma Cardoso reached out to see if he’d follow Rachel Comey and Zimmerman as this year’s designer, he immediately agreed. The gig also allowed him to do women’s ready-to-wear for the first time — he designed three different patterned dresses for the staff. The men are being outfitted in surf shorts and sport shirts in one of his custom prints that he based on the color palette of the resort.
And Thorsun

