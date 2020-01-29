Tim Coppens Heading to Calvin Klein

Breaking News
LONDON — The wheels are in motion again at Calvin Klein, which has just hired Tim Coppens as a consultant design director for all the brand’s men wear. The job is temporary, and Coppens is understood to be on contract until the end of the summer.
The move follows a tumultuous 2019 at Calvin Klein Inc., which exited the Collection business and has seen turnover in the ranks of marketing, digital and media — not to mention fashion. Under the leadership of Cheryl Abel-Hodges, chief executive officer, the company is still seeking a creative lead to oversee all Calvin Klein product categories.
The Belgium-born Coppens, who attended the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, has worked in the sports design department of Adidas as well as on Ralph Lauren’s RLX brand. He created the Tim Coppens brand in 2012.
Known for his unique take on athletic luxury, Coppens received the Ecco Domani Award for Best Menswear Designer in 2012, and followed that up with a Fashion Group International Rising Star of the Year award the next year and was awarded the Swarovski Award for Menswear in 2014.

