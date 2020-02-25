Breaking News
Tkees Opens Miami Store, More in Works

With its flip-flops already on feet all over Miami, Tkees chose the endless-summer city to roll out retail. The decade-old, Brazilian brand opened a 700-square-foot boutique in the Miami Design District on Feb. 22; locations in New York and Los Angeles are slated by year’s end. In addition to women’s and children’s footwear and women’s apparel, which launched in 2019, the all-shoppable concept extends to husband-and-wife founders Carly and Jesse Burnett’s selection of home decor and art.
“We wanted the store to be more than a white box. We wanted it to take you somewhere,” said Jesse of expanding into brick-and-mortar after building a wholesale business that currently hovers around 600 accounts. “Even saying the word retail feels dangerous now, but retail’s not dead — boring retail is dead.”
Rather than see it as risky, he said well-rounded business models need to embrace all channels. Tkees fared well in the e-commerce transition, with digital multibrand stores and department stores’ online divisions accounting for 60 percent of its wholesale business. Miami ranks in its top three markets for e-commerce, and Tkees’s web site has only been a boon for wholesale partners.
The Miami boutique’s design matches the brand’s minimal ethos and muted palette. The

