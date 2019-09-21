Tmall Brings Chinese Fashion to MFW

The appeal of Chinese consumers is causing international fashion companies to increasingly explore the market, but Chinese fashion has been less in the spotlight.

Alibaba Group’s Tmall, China’s premiere business-to-consumer platform for brands and retailers, has brought two labels from the country to Milan Fashion Week, aiming to expand their and the country’s international visibility in fashion.

Part of the “Tmall China Cool” roving initiative which touched down in New York earlier this month during NYFW: The Shows and will hit Paris next week, the showcase displayed the spring collections of Shushu/Tong and Yirantian.

“The reason why we wanted to do the Tmall China project is that there’s so much young creativity coming out of China and actually these designers have studied in Europe and have worked for other European brands,” explained Christina Fontana, director for fashion and luxury Europe at Alibaba Group, ahead of the show. “They bring that knowledge back to China, mixing it with their culture and capabilities to really build something new.”

Shanghai-based Shushu/Tong was established in 2015 by design duo Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang, both graduates of the London College of Fashion. After cutting their teeth at Simone Rocha and Gareth Pugh, respectively, they launched their own brand,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story