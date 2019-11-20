Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Tommy Hilfiger and His Wife Dee Sell Items From Their Greenwich Home

Tommy Hilfiger and His Wife Dee Sell Items From Their Greenwich Home

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

TOMMY’S OPEN HOUSE: Giving new meaning to a designer home collection, Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee, are about to unload a few items from their Greenwich, Conn., manse.
A vintage writing desk, two tufted chairs, a cheetah-printed ottoman and a Hermès pillow with a horse and jockey motif print are among the pieces that the couple have consigned to Sotheby’s Home. Among the items that are being sold is an all-in-one $3,795 Baccarat Cave à Liqueur. A pair of Bartlett & Son tea canister lamps at $800, a Christian Dior tray at $400, a Louis XVI-style fire screen at $850 and a framed photograph of Marilyn Monroe using an eyebrow pencil at $320 are also in the mix. Hilfiger’s patriotic leanings are evident in an eagle figurine with spread wings at $500 and in a framed 46-star American flag at $300.
Sotheby’s Home is an online consignment outpost that offers contemporary, vintage and antique furniture, decorative objects, contemporary art and prints. The site also sells accessories including jewelry and watches.
The designer has reason to cast away some of his furniture and home decor. In late September, Hilfiger and his wife finally sold their four-bedroom penthouse apartment at The Plaza, after having

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.