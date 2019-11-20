Tommy Hilfiger and His Wife Dee Sell Items From Their Greenwich Home

TOMMY’S OPEN HOUSE: Giving new meaning to a designer home collection, Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee, are about to unload a few items from their Greenwich, Conn., manse.

A vintage writing desk, two tufted chairs, a cheetah-printed ottoman and a Hermès pillow with a horse and jockey motif print are among the pieces that the couple have consigned to Sotheby’s Home. Among the items that are being sold is an all-in-one $3,795 Baccarat Cave à Liqueur. A pair of Bartlett & Son tea canister lamps at $800, a Christian Dior tray at $400, a Louis XVI-style fire screen at $850 and a framed photograph of Marilyn Monroe using an eyebrow pencil at $320 are also in the mix. Hilfiger’s patriotic leanings are evident in an eagle figurine with spread wings at $500 and in a framed 46-star American flag at $300.

Sotheby’s Home is an online consignment outpost that offers contemporary, vintage and antique furniture, decorative objects, contemporary art and prints. The site also sells accessories including jewelry and watches.

The designer has reason to cast away some of his furniture and home decor. In late September, Hilfiger and his wife finally sold their four-bedroom penthouse apartment at The Plaza, after having

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story