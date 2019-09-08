Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Ready to Rock the Apollo

Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger are ready to rock the Apollo.

Having put the finishing touches on their collection, they sat down Saturday afternoon at the Hilfiger offices to talk about their second TommyXZendaya collaboration of “See Now Buy Now” sportswear that will shown tonight at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

The show continues with a focus on inclusion, diversity and empowerment, following their debut collaboration in Paris for spring 2019. TommyNow is returning to New York City for the first time since its first premiered there in fall 2016. It has since traveled to such cities as Los Angeles, London, Milan, Shanghai and Paris.

WWD: What was the experience like designing the second collection?

Zendaya: The experience was surprisingly so much smoother and easier the second time because I had a little bit of an idea of what I was doing. The first time around I was having a lot of fun and I was going for it, but was super nervous I didn’t know what to expect. I had all these ideas about what it should be, and how are people going to respond. But this time around I’m just a lot more comfortable and secure in myself and in the designs and

