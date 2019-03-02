Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Talk Paris Runway Show’s Message of Inclusion

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

The 1973 French-U.S. “Battle of Versailles” is credited with putting American fashion on the global map. And in Paris on Saturday night, American designer Tommy Hilfiger and multi-hyphenate Hollywood star Zendaya went for a repeat victory on the runway.
With a throwback soundtrack, dressed-up tailoring, groovy zodiac prints and disco dresses, Hilfiger and Zendaya (with an assist from Grace Jones, Beverly Johnson and Pat Cleveland) showed their spring 2019 collection in stores now, and brought their own message of inclusion to Paris, with top black models paying homage to the original fashion faceoff – and curvy models for today.
How did we get here? A bit of history: the Battle of Versailles, as it was dubbed by WWD, pitted five French design houses (Yves Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Ungaro, Pierre Cardin and Christian Dior) against their American counterparts (Halston, Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, Stephen Burrows and Anne Klein) in a pre-reality show showdown to raise money for the restoration of the Palace of Versailles. Until then, American sportswear was the poor country cousin to French couture, considered the pinnacle of fashion. But the Paris designers took the competition seriously, pulling out all the stops for their runway portion with elaborate sets

