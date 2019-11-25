Tommy Hilfiger Becomes Official Sponsor of 2020 Hahnenkamm Ski Races in Austria

Breaking News
Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., will sponsor the 2020 Hahnenkamm World Cup Races in Kitzbühel, Austria. The official partnership begins in time for the ski races’ 80th anniversary. The races take place Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.
Hilfiger has also collaborated with French brand Rossignol, a leader in winter sports, on three premium winter collections  featuring technical functionalities for varsity-inspired designs. The latest Tommy x Rossignol capsule collection for women and men will be on display at the 2020 Hahnenkamm races.
As the official fashion partner for the Hahnenkamm ski races, Hilfiger has developed a diverse program of activations and events. All racing flags along the famous downhill race will feature Hilfiger’s iconic red, white and blue logo. A Tommy Hilfiger pop-up located at the race track’s Trade Village will showcase the Tommy x Rossignol collection, including a sweatshirt designed for the event, as well as a curated selection of winter pre-spring 2020 Tommy Hilfiger sportswear styles for women and men. The Hilfiger store in central Kitzbühel will feature a dedicated window acknowledging the partnership with the Hahnenkamm races and the Tommy x Rossignol capsule.
