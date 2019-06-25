Trans Model Leyna Bloom Continues to Break Barriers

Leyna Bloom doesn’t consider herself an influencer.

“I mean, that’s a label that people put on me,” Bloom told WWD. “I consider myself a person that is just out here and I do what I do and speak up for people who don’t have voices. And I speak up for myself. And if that’s the label that people want to put on me, is it what it is.”

Even so, the model and actress has graced the pages of Vogue India, walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger during Paris Fashion Week and starred in the film “Port Authority,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. She also has an impressive social media following: 179,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 11,000 on Twitter.

In person, she’s all business. She moves effortlessly in front of the camera — traces of her dancer background — stopping the photographer every so often so she can check the images. She knows exactly how she wants to look.

Still, Bloom said she didn’t sign up to be an influencer. Her high-profile status is almost accidental. The attention started to get real late one night in April 2018 when she decided to post her ambitions of one day

