Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Trans Model Leyna Bloom Continues to Break Barriers

Trans Model Leyna Bloom Continues to Break Barriers

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

Leyna Bloom doesn’t consider herself an influencer.
“I mean, that’s a label that people put on me,” Bloom told WWD. “I consider myself a person that is just out here and I do what I do and speak up for people who don’t have voices. And I speak up for myself. And if that’s the label that people want to put on me, is it what it is.”
Even so, the model and actress has graced the pages of Vogue India, walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger during Paris Fashion Week and starred in the film “Port Authority,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. She also has an impressive social media following: 179,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 11,000 on Twitter.
In person, she’s all business. She moves effortlessly in front of the camera — traces of her dancer background — stopping the photographer every so often so she can check the images. She knows exactly how she wants to look.
Still, Bloom said she didn’t sign up to be an influencer. Her high-profile status is almost accidental. The attention started to get real late one night in April 2018 when she decided to post her ambitions of one day

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.