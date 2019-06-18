Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Transmodel Leyna Bloom Rocks Playful Promises Anniversary Collection

Transmodel Leyna Bloom Rocks Playful Promises Anniversary Collection

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

British-based lingerie brand Playful Promises is turning 15 and transgender model and actress Leyna Bloom is celebrating as the face of the anniversary collection.
“I love lingerie,” she said. “I love the idea of playing a fantasy and getting into this idea of finding your own feminine wiles.”
The limited-edition collection — which is comprised of three styles and lands online at PlayfulPromises.com, as well as a few wholesale partners on June 18 — includes bras, panties and bodysuits with black lace, plunging necklines, garter belts, sparkles and lots of sheer fabric.
The collection ranges in price from $37 to $70 and come in 80 bra sizes. Bloom was drawn to the off-white bodysuit covered in embroidered flower patterns sprinkled with touches of shiny sequins.
“My boyfriend loves it, too,” she said.

Leyna Bloom in Playful Promises. 
Courtesy

But it’s not just her fan status that made her want to work with the ultra-sexy brand. The model and actress — she recently became the first transwoman of color to star in a film at Cannes — also loves what Playful Promises stands for.
“Before it was a trend to be unique and to be different, Playful Promises was already celebrating women in all their

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.