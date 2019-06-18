Transmodel Leyna Bloom Rocks Playful Promises Anniversary Collection

British-based lingerie brand Playful Promises is turning 15 and transgender model and actress Leyna Bloom is celebrating as the face of the anniversary collection.

“I love lingerie,” she said. “I love the idea of playing a fantasy and getting into this idea of finding your own feminine wiles.”

The limited-edition collection — which is comprised of three styles and lands online at PlayfulPromises.com, as well as a few wholesale partners on June 18 — includes bras, panties and bodysuits with black lace, plunging necklines, garter belts, sparkles and lots of sheer fabric.

The collection ranges in price from $37 to $70 and come in 80 bra sizes. Bloom was drawn to the off-white bodysuit covered in embroidered flower patterns sprinkled with touches of shiny sequins.

“My boyfriend loves it, too,” she said.

Leyna Bloom in Playful Promises.

Courtesy

But it’s not just her fan status that made her want to work with the ultra-sexy brand. The model and actress — she recently became the first transwoman of color to star in a film at Cannes — also loves what Playful Promises stands for.

“Before it was a trend to be unique and to be different, Playful Promises was already celebrating women in all their

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story