Triple Five Group Hires Second Executive From Neiman Marcus’ Fashion Ranks

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

Triple Five Group, the developer, owner and manager of West Edmonton Mall, the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., and the upcoming American Dream in East Rutherford, N.J., on Monday said it has hired Ty LaRoche, former fashion market editor responsible for women’s ready-to-wear of Neiman Marcus, as creative director of fashion and design.
La Roche will work alongside Ken Downing, Neiman’s former senior vice president and fashion director, who in March became Triple Five Group’s first chief creative officer, at American Dream, where the entertainment portion of the project is expected to open Oct. 23, with retail bowing later.
Is Triple Five raiding the ranks of Neiman Marcus? “No, Triple Five is not at all raiding Neiman’s,” Downing said. “The skill set and talent that the fashion industry brings is one that will really benefit us, not only for American Dream, but existing properties and ones we’ll be developing in the future.”
LaRoche’s responsibilities included setting seasonal trend and style direction, and communicating it to merchant, creative, visual, advertising, public relations and marketing teams; attending major fashion markets and trade fairs, domestically and internationally, and conveying seasonal fashion stories to clients via store fashion presentations.
“Ty understands the history of fashion and has a

