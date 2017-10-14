True Religion Enlists Hypebeast Ltd. Creative Arm to Help Launch Capsule

True Religion wants in with the “in” crowd. To do that, the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based denim firm is set to launch a limited-edition capsule Monday, linking with Hypebeast sister creative agency Hypemaker on the rollout.

Hypebeast Ltd. owns a portfolio of brands that includes Hypemaker in addition to the men’s streetwear and fashion site Hypebeast and its sister site Hypebae, aimed at women. The company was seen as the “premier partner in publishing” to align with, explained True Religion chief marketing officer Tara Peyrache.

“We have a pretty strong following and folks that really love this brand for the aesthetic value around fleece and denim and thought this was definitely an assortment we wanted to get our arms around,” Peyrache added.

The collection, dubbed The Great Revolt Capsule, totals 30 unisex pieces described as a blend of influences between the street and military. The pieces, all made domestically, include a reversible Sherpa jacket, wide-leg cargo pant and oversize parka with details such as raw hems and neutral color palette of black and muted Army green.

The Great Revolt is priced from $89 to $499 and will be sold on the True Religion web site. Special events kick off in Hong Kong Monday followed by a

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story