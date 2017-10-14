Breaking News
Home / Fashion / True Religion Enlists Hypebeast Ltd. Creative Arm to Help Launch Capsule

True Religion Enlists Hypebeast Ltd. Creative Arm to Help Launch Capsule

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

True Religion wants in with the “in” crowd. To do that, the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based denim firm is set to launch a limited-edition capsule Monday, linking with Hypebeast sister creative agency Hypemaker on the rollout.
Hypebeast Ltd. owns a portfolio of brands that includes Hypemaker in addition to the men’s streetwear and fashion site Hypebeast and its sister site Hypebae, aimed at women. The company was seen as the “premier partner in publishing” to align with, explained True Religion chief marketing officer Tara Peyrache.
“We have a pretty strong following and folks that really love this brand for the aesthetic value around fleece and denim and thought this was definitely an assortment we wanted to get our arms around,” Peyrache added.
The collection, dubbed The Great Revolt Capsule, totals 30 unisex pieces described as a blend of influences between the street and military. The pieces, all made domestically, include a reversible Sherpa jacket, wide-leg cargo pant and oversize parka with details such as raw hems and neutral color palette of black and muted Army green.
The Great Revolt is priced from $89 to $499 and will be sold on the True Religion web site. Special events kick off in Hong Kong Monday followed by a

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.