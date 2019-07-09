U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Win Lifts Sales, Nike Brand, Equality

With a commanding fourth World Cup title, the Nike Inc.-sponsored U.S. women’s team is championing equality, gender equity and inclusion — causes that should all receive a boost from their win. Meanwhile, “Golden Boot” winner Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and goalie Ashlyn Harris could be the breakout stars for high-profile endorsement deals, observers said.

As for specific sales, U.S. women’s national team merchandise has been record-setting since the team’s victory on Sunday, according to Fanatics, the world’s largest retailer of licensed sports merchandise. This team’s product is the top-selling U.S. soccer national team — men’s or women’s — of all-time. In fact, more USWNT championship merchandise was sold in the first hour — 200 percent more merchandise — after the clinch than the entire first day following the U.S. women’s win in 2015. Sales were 500 percent higher for the first day this year versus four years ago. And Fanatics sold more USWNT Championship merchandise Sunday than the 2015 champions sold for the entire month after their win.

Nearly 80 percent of sales immediately after the win came from mobile devices, Fanatics said. The top-selling item this time around is the podium T-shirt, which commemorates the win. It says “World

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story