UBM Makes Key Changes in Trade Events for 2018

UBM Fashion has made some major changes in its fashion trade event calendar for 2018.

Highlights include the introduction of a pre-collections show in June, a dual-gender fashion trade show in July (and January 2019) and the elimination of Intermezzo after the January 2018 show.

After consulting with customers and industry influencers, and in partnership with Accessories Council, UBM Fashion will introduce an additional June pre-collections show, which will run June 10 to 12, 2018. It will include Coterie, Fame, Moda, AccessoriesTheShow and Pool Trade Show. Exhibitors will show a mixture of pre-spring and resort lines.

Second, UBM Fashion will unify the men’s and women’s contemporary apparel, accessories and footwear communities, creating the first dual-gender fashion trade show in New York. UBM Fashion’s dual-gender New York market will launch in July, with Project as its marquee show for both men’s and women’s lines. (It will take place again in January 2019).

The dual-gender shows that will run July 22 to 24 will be Project Women’s, Fame, Moda, AccessoriesTheShow, Project, MRket and Children’s Club.

The dual-gender shows will run about three weeks before the Las Vegas shows — UBM’s largest event — which usually takes place in the second or third week of August. Those shows include

