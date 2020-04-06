Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / Understanding the Different Types of Face Masks

Understanding the Different Types of Face Masks

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 26 mins ago

As face masks are becoming more of a necessity for people around the world — and not just physicians and health-care professionals fighting the coronavirus — the purposes they serve are as varied as the individuals who wear them. Part of the increasing demand for masks stems from the fact that surgical masks and N95 respirators are not meant to be shared or reused.
The widely referenced N95 respirators and surgical masks are examples of personal protective equipment used to protect wearers from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. In addition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the regulation of N95 respirators in the U.S. is handled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The criteria for various medical face masks include material performance testing for bacterial filtration efficiency, differential, pressure resistance to synthetic blood, flammability and submicron particulate filtration efficiency.
With essential PPE scarce in many health facilities due to the COVID-19 crisis, the FDA recently lifted requirements for different masks to increase availability. For example, face masks that are to be used for medical purposes but are not meant to provide

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.